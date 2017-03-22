4 SA athletes scoop medals at Special Olympics

Thato Serepedi (R) bronze and Bianca Basson (L) gold figure skating at the at Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria. Picture: Thomas Holder

This is her best performance ever according to her coach Glena Slabbert. Basson, a usually chatty girl, is strangely quiet, enjoying her moment of glory from her view from the top.

ATHLETICS NEWS - Four South African athletes have just taken medals at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.The team dominated the figure skating competition on Tuesday night, taking gold, silver and two bronze.The Special Olympics boasts 2,700 athletes with intellectual disabilities from 106 countries competing in nine disciplines.For these World Winter Games, South Africa has athletes competing in floorball, floor hockey, figure and speed skating.Bianca Basson has taken gold at this year's Special Olympic World Winter Games. Stepping up to the podium, a smile runs across her face as she receives her medal, later throwing her hands into the air in celebration.