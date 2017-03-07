Relay, hurdles to lead Speed Series

Luvo Manyonga.

The schedule for the Speed Series closure will include 110m and 100m hurdles races for men and women respectively, along with 100m sprints for men and women, and long jump and shot put battles for men, allowing the nation's elite to prepare themselves for the ASA Senior Championships in Potchefstroom on 21-22 April.

ATHLETICS NEWS - Sprinters and hurdlers will lead the show on Wednesday night, at the fourth and final leg of the ASA Speed Series in Germiston, as the build-up continues towards major local and international track and field championships next month.