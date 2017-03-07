Bolt to skip World Relays

Usain Bolt

"My coach hasn't said anything about it (World Relays), so I doubt that I will be competing there this year. I am just trying to stay injury free," said Bolt, who is looking forward to his final race on Jamaican soil, the Racers Track Club Grand Prix set for June 10.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Usain Bolt is poised to skip next month's IAAF World Relays in the Bahamas as he prepares to retire from the sport later this year.The reigning Olympic 100m and 200m champion told reporters at a track meeting in Kingston on Saturday that he was unlikely to feature in the Jamaica squad for the two-day championship set for April 22-23.