CAS bans Russian doping 'mastermind'

Sergei Portugalov.

Wada said Portugalov, who had served as the head of the Russian athletics federation's medical commission, was "very active in the conspiracy to cover up athletes' positive tests in exchange for a percentage of their winnings."

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued a life ban against doctor Sergei Portugalov, the alleged mastermind of doping in Russian track and field, Russia's athletics federation said on Monday."The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne has ruled on a life ban for Sergei Portugalov," the federation said in a statement.Portugal was found "guilty of violating several articles" of IAAF Anti-Doping Regulations, including the possession and dissemination of prohibited substances, it added.The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) recommended in a 2015 report that Portugalov take no part in any state sports programme after he was found to have supplied athletes with banned performance-enhancing drugs.CAS did not immediately confirm the ban.