CT Marathon awarded gold status

CT Marathon awarded gold status
Zanele Mdodana, Janet Welham,Graeme Smith, Francois Pienaar, Patricia De Lille, Karin Muller and Aleck Skhosana
NATIONAL NEWS - The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has been awarded IAAF Gold Label Status, organisers announced on Tuesday.

“A first for Africa, and with less than 35 IAAF Gold Label status marathons internationally, this is a huge honour and achievement,” comments race director Janet Welham.

Yegs Ramiah, Chief Executive of Sanlam Brand, was equally delighted “Three years ago, we decided to sponsor the Cape Town Marathon and the growth of the race has been truly remarkable. From achieving IAAF Silver Label Status in year one to Gold Label Status in year three, we are proud to be part of an event that places Cape Town on the global stage alongside cities such as Boston, New York and London.
 
"As a diversified financial services player with an extensive footprint into Africa, we take pride in creating an opportunity for African athletes to compete in a Gold Label event on their own continent. We look forward to helping take the marathon to the next level as Africa's major marathon.”
 
10:15 (GMT+2), Fri, 10 March 2017
