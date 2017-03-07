Leotlela stuns Olympic champ in Bloem

Gift Leotlela

"When Wayde broke the world record last year, it just motivated all of us to do better, and we are getting better as a result," Leotlela said.

NATIONAL NEWS - Long jump star Luvo Manyonga, teenage sprinter Gift Leotlela and hurdler Ruan de Vries stole the show on Wednesday night, delivering spectacular performances at the second leg of the ASA Speed Series Meeting in Bloemfontein.Competing in his first event of the season, Manyonga produced a stellar leap of 8.46m, the furthest jump in the world this year, to miss Khotso Mokoena's South African record by two centimetres.In the Men's 100m race, Leotlela racked up one of the biggest wins of his career to beat Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk.Due to a technical glitch with the electronic timing system, hand times were recorded and Leotlela was credited with 10.0, and Van Niekerk clocked 10.10.Leotlela praised Van Niekerk, who set a 400m world record of 43.03 last year, for playing a key role in the rapid rise of SA sprinting.