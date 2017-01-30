Translate to: 

SA records tumble on a thrilling day

SA records tumble on a thrilling day
Akani Simbine.
NATIONAL NEWS - Clarence Munyai smashed a long-standing national junior record, fellow sprinter Akani Simbine made history on the track in Tshwane and distance runner Melikhaya Frans broke new ground on the road in Uitenhage on a trilling Saturday.

Munyai again displayed his immense potential, taking second place in the Men's 200m event in 20.10 at the Athletics Gauteng North League Meeting hosted by Tuks.

The exciting 19-year-old Rio Olympian bettered the SA Under-20 mark of 20.16 which had been set by Riaan Dempers in Germiston in April 1995.

He also narrowly missed out on breaking the national junior 100m record of 10.19, grabbing second spot in the shorter event in 10.20.

Simbine was equally impressive, starting his season with a bang.

The 23-year-old Rio Olympic finalist clocked 9.93 to secure victory in the 100m dash and went on to win the 200m in a Personal Best of 19.95, but his half-lap time was 0.08 outside Anaso Jobodwana's SA mark, clipping 0.21 off his own career best.

Simbine’s performance in the shorter sprint was 0.04 outside his own national senior record, but setting the fastest time ever run in South Africa.

He joined 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk as the only two South Africans to have run under 10 seconds over 100m and sub-20 seconds over 200m.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Frans broke the SA 30km record at the NMBM Human Race in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape.

The unheralded 27-year-old athlete shattered his Personal Best by more than five minutes, defending his title at the annual race in 1:30:54.

He edged out marathon specialist Lusapho April, who crossed the line nine seconds later in second position.
 
08:38 (GMT+2), Mon, 06 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What do you think is the main cause of deaths on South African roads?
Speed
George Herald 77%
Alchohol
George Herald 15%
Unroadworthy vehicles
George Herald 8%
Men
Women
Search
EngelVanJouHartxxx
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 50.
Just_Me_ZA
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 53.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up