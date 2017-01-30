Jobodwana, Gelant liven Speed Series

Elroy Gelant.

"While I was running I just thought about my recent training camp in Kenya and zoomed in mentally as if those guys were next to me. But it's still early in the season and I just wanted to see where I was in my preparation."

NATIONAL NEWS - National record holders Anaso Jobodwana and Elroy Gelant were the star performers in Durban on Tuesday evening, battling strong winds to take comfortable victories at the first of four legs in the ASA Speed Series.Jobodwana chased down early leader Emile Erasmus, who got off to a great start, taking the men's 100m race in 10.21 with a +3.9m/s tailwind pushing him to the line.Erasmus, fresh off his 60m campaign on the European indoor circuit, took second position in 10.28."My block start is still whack, but I should get some time to work on it before my next race," Jobodwana said. "I'll go back to the drawing board to work on a few things again."In the men's 10 000m contest, Gelant started well with the assistance of two pace setters, but he faded in the second half in tough conditions.He nonetheless held on to secure the win in 28:16.54, with Namakoe Nkhasi of Lesotho finishing second in 28:32.55."I'm a little tired because I'm still busy with my endurance training and I did 200km last week," Gelant said.