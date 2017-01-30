Glenwood House sport stars shine

Four athletes from Glenwood House were selected for the SWD after star performances at the recent SWD inter schools championships in Oudtshoorn. All four triumphed in the items in which they took part. From left: Carmi Lewis (100m, long jump), Luard Elstadt (javelin), Gisèle Young (200m) and Matthew Seabrook (long jump).

GEORGE NEWS - Glenwood House hosted Langenhoven Gymnasium on Saturday 25 February for the u.15 Super League semi-finals. Glenwood won the toss and bowled first.

Langenhoven scored 215 in 45 overs with Glenwood's Arnaud du Plessis taking 5/31.

Glenwood then took the pitch and was soon reduced to 5/2. After a good partnership of 71 between Callie Swannevelder (46 runs) and Arnaud du Plessis (29 runs), Glenwood lost 3 wickets in quick time and was reduced to 83/5.

David Larkin then top scored with 67 runs and Ruben Groenewald chipped-in with 38, setting up a partnership of 101 to get Glenwood back in the match which they won with one wicket in the last over.

