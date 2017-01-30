Tortoise Tuff turns 20

A runner at a previous Tortoise Tuff shows how fun the race can be. Photo: Luana Laubscher

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The annual Tortoise Tuff, held in the picturesque slow town of Sedgefield on March 11, turns 20 this year.

According to Sarie Exton, race organizer, this iconic event was started in 1997 by the late Willie Ward and his partner Frankie Whiteford, who also started the Sedgefield Striders Athletic Club. In its first year, only nine walkers tackled the “tuff” 30km route.

Now in its 20th year, the event caters for over 600 walkers and runners of all age groups and fitness levels taking on one of four events.

The distances offered are the 10km run and walk, the 21km trail run, the 30km run and walk, and the 2.5km fun run. “All the races take place in and around Sedgefield, giving those taking part a grand tour of some of the village’s most beautiful areas,” said Exton.

All races start at the Sedgefield Primary School field.

Exton said the flat course of the 10km event has always been popular among the “speedsters” of both the running and walking sectors, “but the 1.5 hours allocated for the event also attracts those just looking for a gentle run or stroll through the Village, around the island, and back again.”

“For those runners who are a looking for something longer and tougher, the original ‘TUFF’ 30 km course is just what the doctor ordered. This race covers some of Sedgefield’s most spectacular climbs, drops and flats on both gravel and tar,” she added.

The trail run, which is being held for the seventh year according to Exton, presents a challenging course that includes sections along the beach, through the Goukamma Nature Reserve, and some serious “dune work”.

“And of course the youngsters, and perhaps not-so-fit, haven’t been forgotten with a gentle 2.5 km fun run which always attracts great numbers of younger athletes,” she jokes.

Exton warned that the timing for the races will be electronic, “which in effect means the athletes will have their time electronically recorded via a microchip as they cross the finishing mat. Please note that this means that the Tortoise Tuff is a pre-entry event, and athletes should note that the cut-off date is 10:00 on Monday the 7th of March,” she said.

- Alternatively Tekkie Town branches in the Garden Route will have forms available, as will Top Gear Sport in Meade Street, George.

Registration will take place at Sedgefield Primary School from 17:00 to 19:00 on Friday, March 10 and from 05:30 on race day.

For more information contact Exton via email at sarie@cordinsa.co.za , or call 074 177 6888.

A scene from a previous Tortoise Tuff, tortoise and all. Photo: Luana Laubscher

