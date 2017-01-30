Translate to: 

'I'm a clean athlete' insists Mo Farah

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah on Sunday insisted he was "a clean athlete" after a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency report suggested that his coach had "almost certainly" broken anti-doping rules.

"I am a clean athlete who has never broken the rules in regards to substances, methods or dosages and it is upsetting that some parts of the media, despite the clear facts, continue to try to associate me with allegations of drug misuse," Farah said in a statement.

"As I've said many times before we all should do everything we can to have a clean sport and it is entirely right that anyone who breaks the rules should be punished."

Usada on Saturday confirmed it had compiled a dossier on controversial coach Alberto Salazar following a report accusing the athletics guru of dangerously using drugs to boost the performance of his athletes.

Britain's Sunday Times said a Usada report – obtained by the Fancy Bears hacking group – had found Salazar abused prescription drugs and experimented with infusions of a research supplement based on the amino acid L-carnitine at his Oregon base.

The newspaper said it had seen documents showing Salazar gave intravenous drip infusions to Farah and to half a dozen top US runners and that Usada had concluded the treatments of the Americans "almost certainly" broke anti-doping rules.

Farah said he was "unclear as to the Sunday Times's motivations towards me" and that it was "entirely unfair to make assertions when it is clear from their own statements that I have done nothing wrong."

"If Usada or any other anti-doping body has evidence of wrongdoing they should publish it and take action rather than allow the media to be judge and jury," added the athlete, who won both the 5 000m and 10 000m in the London and Rio Olympic Games.

Usada said on Saturday that no conclusion had been reached.

"Usada can confirm that it has prepared a report in response to a subpoena from a state medical licensing body regarding care given by a physician to athletes associated with the Nike Oregon Project," Usada said in a statement.
 
08:42 (GMT+2), Tue, 28 February 2017
