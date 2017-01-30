Glenwood wins annual inter-schools athletics

The team captains of Glenwood House, Nina Potgieter and Luard Elstadt, receive the team trophy for the day.

GEORGE NEWS - Glenwood House hosted the athletics teams of Oakhill, Plettenberg Bay and Milkwood Primary for their annual inter-schools meeting.

After some brilliant performances by athletes from every team, Glenwood House managed to outscore Milkwood to clench the victory for the day. The Victor Ludorum was awarded to Mielen Viljoen (Plettenberg Bay) and Luard Elstadt (Glenwood) achieved a 3rd place in the boys section.

The Victrix Ludorum was awarded to Caitlin Kretzmann (Milkwood) with Carmi Lewis (Glenwood) a close second.

Glenwood House dominated the long jump for U13's, securing the 1, 2, 3 was Gisele Young, Camryn Seabrook and Nina Potgieter.

