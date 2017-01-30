Munyai sets himself tough challenges

Clarence Munyai. Image: twitter.com

Kriel is a firm believer that his athletes should set their own goals.

NATIONAL NEWS - There is nothing more Clarence Munyai loves more than a good challenge therefore it shouldn’t be a surprise that he has set his sights on the South African under-20 200metre record.The 20.16s which Riaan Dempers ran in 1995 in Germiston is one of the oldest South African junior records. Munyai ran a best time of 20.36s last year to qualify for the Olympic Games in Rio meaning he is only 20seconds off Dempers record pace.Munyai certainly wasted no time to show that he is in good form. At the Eagles Club Classic Shootout series which took place at the University of Johannesburg he won a race over 300 metres in 32.87s by doing so he became the first South African junior athlete to dip under 33 seconds.A proud Hennie Kriel said Munyai’s time would have counted as one of the 20th fastest times in the world ran by senior athletes in a 300 metre race last year.“This proves to me that Clarence is on the verge of making an international break through. Le-Roy Newton (his agent) and I are in agreement that Clarence should get the opportunity to race internationally. Where he may compete will depend on the times he ran. If he is fast enough he might even make his Diamond League debut.”Apart from his quest to match Demper’s record he also wants to try and defend his South African senior 200 metres title. He fully realises that it is going to be a big task as the early indications are that Wayde van Niekerk (Olympic and World Champion over 400 metres), Anaso Jobodwana and Akani Simbine will all be racing at the national championships in Potchefstroom as well.Jobodwana is the current South African record holder with a time of 19.87s, while Van Niekerk boasts with a best time of 19.94s and Simbine with 20.16s.“They are all world class athletes. To be racing against them will be an awesome experience. The only thing I can do is to run the near perfect race. If it is good enough on the day to win it will be an amazing experience. One which I will cherish for a very long time,” said the 18-year-old Munyai who will also be defending the national junior 200metre title.