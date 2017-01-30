Translate to: 

Farah bows out with indoor record

Farah bows out with indoor record
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah marked his final race indoors by winning the 5 000 metres at the Birmingham Grand Prix on Saturday in a new European record time of 13 minutes 9.16 seconds.

The 33-year-old British distance great, who won gold in the 5 000m and 10 000m at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, plans to retire from all track events to concentrate on road-racing after the World Championships in London in August.

In Birmingham, he was run close by Bahrain's Albert Rop, who managed to stay with Farah after he burst clear from the rest of the field before being beaten in a sprint finish.

"I had amazing support from the crowd today and I can't quite believe it's my last indoor race," Farah told the BBC after improving his own record for the event.

"I've had a great career indoors and particularly on this track," added Farah, who finished a disappointing seventh at last month's Edinburgh cross-country.

"I knew I needed to do some work after Edinburgh, I had to leave my family but hard work pays off."
 
In other events, Britain's Andrew Pozzi ran a new personal best and world leading time of 7.43 seconds in the 60m hurdles, with the United States' Aries Merritt, the 110m hurdles word record-holder third.
 
08:38 (GMT+2), Mon, 20 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Statistics SA recently released this year’s Victims of Crime Survey, which indicates amongst others, South Africans generally feel unsafe. Where do you feel safe?
Not anywhere
George Herald 79%
In my own home
George Herald 14%
At work
George Herald 2%
In public places
George Herald 5%
Men
Women
Search
Ram56
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 60.
soul15
I'm a 42 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 36.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up