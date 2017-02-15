Translate to: 

I have no reason to stay in athletics, says Bolt

Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.

Bolt will hang up his spikes following the world championships in London in August, bringing the curtain down on a career that has delivered eight Olympic gold medals.

“I’ve just done everything I wanted to do in the sport,” Bolt told Reuters on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.

“I asked (former US sprinter) Michael Johnson the same question, ‘why did you retire when you were on top?’. He said the same -- he had done everything he had wanted to do in athletics so there was no reason to stay in the sport. Now I understand what he means.”

Bolt completed a ‘treble treble’ of 100m, 200m and 4x100m Olympic titles at the 2016 Rio Games, but had his 2008 relay gold stripped last month after team mate Nesta Carter’s re-tested sample showed traces of a banned substance.

Carter has said he will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 30-year-old Bolt fired his team of international ‘All Stars’ to victory in the inaugural Nitro Athletics Series in Melbourne last week.
 
08:27 (GMT+2), Wed, 15 February 2017
