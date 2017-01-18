Carter free to compete pending CAS appeal

Embattled Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter. Image: twitter.com

But the paper said Carter has not been suspended and the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) received confirmation from world governing body IAAF that he is free to run.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Embattled Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter is allowed to compete pending the outcome of his appeal over retroactively testing positive for the prohibited substance methylhexaneamine, The Gleaner newspaper reported on Tuesday.Usain Bolt's feat of winning Olympic gold in the 100, 200 and 4x100m relay at three consecutive Games was foiled last month when Carter's positive re-test disqualified the Jamaican 4x100m relay from gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.The Jamaican newspaper reported that Carter's legal team is finalising plans to submit an appeal against his disqualification to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.