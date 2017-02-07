Translate to: 

Russia set to miss world championships as ban continues

World Anti-Doping Agency Logo
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Russian track and field athletes look certain to miss out on this year’s world championships after an IAAF task force recommended on Monday that the country’s ban should run until November.

Rune Anderson, head of the task force of the sport’s world ruling body, told reporters he did not expect Russia to be re-admitted to the sport before November, meaning its athletes will not be able to take part in the global showpiece event in London in August.

Russia’s athletics federation (RUSAF) was banned in November, 2015 after an independent World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) probe exposed state-sponsored doping on a massive scale.

The suspension was upheld last year, ruling almost all Russian track and field athletes out of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

A second report by Canadian professor Richard McLaren last year said Moscow had “hijacked international sport” over a five-year period and that more than 1,000 Russian competitors in 30 sports were involved in an “institutional conspiracy” to cover up positive tests.

“If everything goes in accordance to plan there will be a full reinstatement by November 2017,” Anderson said. “Which means that Russia as a nation, or RUSAF, is not recommended by us to be reinstated until that time.”

Anderson said Russia had been presented with a list of demands before it could be allowed to compete again, adding that there had been positive and negative developments in meetings in Moscow last month.

The negative ones included “unhelpful comments” by Vitaly Mutko, the Russian sports minister and deputy prime minister, he said.

Anderson added that RUSAF faced practical and legal difficulties in enforcing provisional doping bans, that there was limited testing of athletes at national level and “troubling incidents” were happening when testing was taking place.
 
