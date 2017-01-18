Translate to: 

Bolt in hurry to bring T20 success to track

Bolt in hurry to bring T20 success to track
Usain Bolt. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The athletics world is hoping to cash in on the success of cricket's high-octane Twenty20 format with a new team event spearheaded by Usain Bolt which starts on Saturday in Australia.

The inaugural Nitro Athletics in Melbourne, which will also be held on February 9 and 11, features non-traditional events such as middle-distance and hurdles relays.

World 100-metre record holder Bolt said on Friday: "We just want to make it more exciting so I'm looking forward to seeing the crowd reaction to what we are doing."

Twelve events each evening will include an elimination mile, where the slowest runners are knocked out after each lap until three competitors contest the final circuit.

Male and female runners will also accumulate team points in a 60-metre (65.6-yard) dash, the 150 metres and a 2x300-metre relay.

Bolt will be supported by US Olympic hurdle champion Kerron Clement and sprinter Asafa Powell to try to draw in the crowds.

"I think it's going to be great, it's going to be like cricket, but Twenty20," Bolt said Thursday.

The format sees an 'All-Stars' team captained by the Jamaican sprinter compete against teams from Australia, China, Japan, England and New Zealand.

"Hats off to you guys for being brave enough to step out of the box that athletics has found itself in for donkey's years," England's captain and 2008 Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu said.

Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League smashed spectator and television viewership records this season pulling in families and younger spectators.

Crowds averaged 30 114 a game, Cricket Australia said.

Athletics Australia chief Phil Jones said there was a need to lift spectator and sponsorship interest in athletics outside the Olympics and World Championships.

"We have a number of backers," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The concept is supported by International Association of Athletics Federations president Sebastian Coe.
 
10:22 (GMT+2), Fri, 03 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 95%
No
George Herald 5%
Men
Women
Search
Anton2000
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 47 and 53.
BBenjamin1
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up