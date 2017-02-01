Russia lose medals over doping

Antonina Krivoshapka

More than 100 athletes have so far tested positive in these re-tests, with Russia having the most cases per nation.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Russia was stripped of their women's 4 x 400m relay silver medal from the London 2012 Olympics after Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for drugs in the re-testing of her sample, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.Krivoshapka, who was part of the silver medal-winning women's relay team, was disqualified after a positive test for the anabolic steroid turinabol, the IOC said. Her relay teammates will also be stripped of their medals.The IOC is re-testing hundreds of samples from the London and Beijing Olympics in an effort to detect any cheats using newer methods or looking for drugs that were at the time undetectable.