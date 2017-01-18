Translate to: 

New South African track and field series launched

A new elite track and field series will be held this year, Athletics South Africa have confirmed, with the federation releasing the final fixtures list for the 2017 season.
With our athletes preparing to qualify and compete at a host of international events, the four-leg Speed Series will assist them in launching their campaigns on the domestic circuit.

The new track and field series will be held in Durban (February 28), Bloemfontein (March 8), Potchefstroom (March 15) and Germiston (March 22).

In addition, athletes will have a chance to compete for national titles across all athletics disciplines throughout the year.

"This is a big season for our athletes and we want to give them every chance to deliver their best both at home and abroad," said ASA President Aleck Skhosana.

"We want to send the best possible teams across all age groups, in both individual and relay events, to carry the South African flag overseas, and we expect tough competition on the domestic circuit to propel our athletes forward as they prepare to take on the world.
 
08:21 (GMT+2), Tue, 24 January 2017
