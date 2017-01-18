British sprinters injured in accident

James Ellington.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - British sprinter James Ellington said he was lucky to be alive after he and team mate Nigel Levine were seriously injured in a road traffic accident in Tenerife.
The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening on the Spanish island, left both in hospital with leg and pelvic injuries.
"I truly am blessed as I do not know how me or my training partner Nigel are still alive," Ellington, 31, said on Instagram in a message accompanying an image of him in a hospital bed.
"Me and him are both strong characters and will be looking to bounce back from this horrific accident."
09:27 (GMT+2), Fri, 20 January 2017
