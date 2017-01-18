British sprinters injured in accident

British sprinter James Ellington. Image: twitter.com

Ellington made the British team at last year's Rio Olympics where he finished fifth in his 100m heat. He also took part in the London Olympics where he was eliminated in the 200m heats.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - British sprinter James Ellington said he was lucky to be alive after he and team mate Nigel Levine were seriously injured in a road traffic accident in Tenerife.The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening on the Spanish island, left both in hospital with leg and pelvic injuries."I truly am blessed as I do not know how me or my training partner Nigel are still alive," Ellington, 31, said on Instagram in a message accompanying an image of him in a hospital bed."Me and him are both strong characters and will be looking to bounce back from this horrific accident."British Athletics said both were conscious and stable."British Athletics medical staff are with the athletes and liaising with hospital staff over their treatment," it added.The BBC said the pair, who it said were riding a motorbike that was in a collision with a car, had suspected broken pelvises among other injuries.Levine, who specialises in the 400m and is 27, competed at the London 2012 Olympics and was part of the British squad that won relay gold at the 2014 European Championships in Zurich.