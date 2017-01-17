Translate to: 

Tokyo 2022 Sports to appeal funding for 2020 Games

Seven sports are attempting to challenge UK Sport's decision not to fund their programmes for the Tokyo 2020 Games.
Badminton is among five sports, funded for Rio 2016, which are challenging the decision made in December.

They are joined by goalball and table tennis - not supported in 2016 - which bosses believe are 2020 medal hopefuls.

"We've got a really strong case," Badminton England chief executive Adrian Christy told BBC Sport.

All sports have until Tuesday, 17 January to attempt to challenge the decision.

The decision to cut all funding for badminton came as a surprise after Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis won bronze in Rio and helped GB better the target set by UK Sport.

Although proof of correct governance and 'talent pathways' for young athletes form part of the decision-making process, the most important element of any pitch for funding is to prove they have genuine medal prospects for the next Games.

"Our understanding is that UK Sport doubt our Olympic medal credentials," Christy said.

"However, we have players who have not only won Olympic medals but also won world tour titles and super-series titles and these are the biggest events in our sport and we are regularly beating the best in the world."

In addition to badminton, goalball, table tennis, archery, fencing, weightlifting and wheelchair rugby will all bid for a reprieve.

Powerlifting received about £890,000 going into the 2016 Paralympic Games where they beat their minimum target of one medal by claiming two.
 
08:46 (GMT+2), Tue, 17 January 2017
