TriSport celebrates December with fun beach runs for the whole family

There was even a four-year-old who did the full 4,5km.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Two days before Christmas runners from all across the Garden Route gathered in Glentana to take part in TriSport's Sunset Beach Run.
 
The Garden Route is known for its exquisite beaches, and looking at the 30km non-stop stretch of beach between Glentana and Mossel Bay, it's easy to see why.
 
The event offered two distances – 6km and 16km – with the longer run from Glentana main beach all the way to Great Brak River mouth and back, and the shorter 3km run to the river mouth and back.
 
Although the weather was quite unseasonable the entrants pushed through and the first runner finished in 01:09:43 – an outstanding time for a beach run. The majority of the 16km runners finished after sunset and one athlete commented what an amazing experience it was running in the dark on the beach with only the soothing sound of the waves next to you.
 
Wreck Challenge
TriSport also hosted its Wreck Challenge on 27 December on the same beach. Entrants had the option of choosing between a 1,5km and a 4,5km beach run which made it ideal for the whole family.
 
More than 150 runners gathered for an easy flat run all the way to the famous Glentana wreck and back. Slightly overcast weather made for ideal running conditions and mom, dad and even the little ones all had a great time; there was even a four-year-old who did the full 4,5km!
 
The complete race results can be found on the TriSport website.
 
07:06 (GMT+2), Fri, 13 January 2017
