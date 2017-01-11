Translate to: 

Group calls for blanket ban on Russia

The association of National Anti-Doping Organisations on Tuesday called for a blanket ban on Russia
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The association of National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) on Tuesday called for a blanket ban on Russia from all international sport until the country can demonstrate it has installed and embraced a credible anti-doping system.

Leaders from 19 NADOs held a special summit in Dublin to discuss the fallout from the second part of Richard McLaren's report for the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) which last month exposed the huge scale of state-sponsored, systematic doping and cover-ups in Russia.

Following Tuesday's meeting, the organisation issued a statement listing a series of desired reforms, and although Russia was not the only nation to spark concerns, the scale of the problem there ensured it dominated the summit's conclusions.

These included the exclusion of Russian sports organisations from all international competition, with a uniform process for athletes to compete as neutrals, until there is substantive progress in reform efforts; the removal of all major international competitions from the country; and a moratorium on the awarding of new competitions to Russia.

More than 100 Russian athletes were barred from competing at the 2016 Rio Olympics after the International Olympic Committee set criteria for Russian athletes to meet, including a clean doping past and sufficient testing at international events.

Russia's athletics ban has continued into 2017 and may include the August world championships after a Task Force monitoring the nation's anti-doping programme refused last month to put any dates on a "road map" for a return.

Russia has already been stripped of the right to host next year's bobsleigh world championships in Sochi in March and a speed skating event scheduled for Chelyabinsk in the same month by the governing bodies of the respective sports.
 
08:23 (GMT+2), Wed, 11 January 2017
