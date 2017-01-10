Clement targets hurdles hat-trick

Olympic champion Kerron Clement. Image: twitter.com

Clement, a sometime model who once appeared in a music video for pop diva Beyonce, won the 2007 world title and followed up the feat in 2009 before injuries disrupted his career.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Olympic champion Kerron Clement says an unprecedented third hurdles world championship gold is achievable this year – if he can stay injury-free.The American, who won the 400m hurdles in Rio last year, plans to get his preparations for the August worlds underway next month in Melbourne at a new team event spearheaded by Usain Bolt.Nine-time Olympic champion Bolt headlines the inaugural Nitro Athletics, captaining the 'All-Stars' including Clement and sprinter Asafa Powell, against teams from Australia, China, Japan, England and New Zealand.The meet will feature non-traditional events such as middle-distance and hurdles relays, in a concept backed by world athletics chief Sebastian Coe."Anything that involves being a part of a team I'm always excited about because I consider myself a team player," said Clement in a statement announcing his participation."I like to think I can motivate my other teammates to reach their full potential."