Ethiopia to impose lifetime bans on drug cheats

"Our stand is no excuse towards someone who has cheated. As of today, any athlete who has offended will be hit by a life ban," he said.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Ethiopia, one of five countries the IAAF says is in "critical care" over its drug-testing systems, will impose lifetime bans on drug cheats, the new president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) said on Wednesday.The Horn of Africa country has for many years dominated distance running along with neighbouring Kenya, but it had its credibility questioned this year when six of its athletes came under investigation for doping.The EAF subsequently announced that it would carry out tests on up to 200 athletes.Distance-running great Haile Gebrselassie, who was elected head of the EAF last month amid discontent over mismanagement, told Reuters his administration has adopted a "zero tolerance" approach towards doping.