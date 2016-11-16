Farah & Hawkins to race at Great Edinburgh International

Mo Farah.

European 5,000m bronze medallist Steph Twell and Gemma Steel, who won the Edinburgh event in 2014, will head up Britain's women's team.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Two-time double Olympic champion Mo Farah will aim to win the Great Edinburgh International XCountry race for a second time on 7 January.Farah, 33, won the event in 2011 but had to settle for second earlier this year behind American Garrett Heath.Scotland's Callum Hawkins, who finished ninth in this year's Olympic marathon, will also compete in the men's race.Hawkins finished third at the European Cross Country Championships in Sardinia last Sunday.Andy Vernon, who came fifth, will also compete for Britain in the Edinburgh XCountry race, along with Ben Connor, Dewi Griffiths and Ross Millington, who helped GB win team gold in Sardinia alongside Hawkins and another Scot, Andrew Butchart.