SA juniors dominate in Angola

Renate van Tonder. Image: twitter.com

The athletics squad is part of Team South Africa managed by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa dominated the second day of athletics competition at the AUSC Region 5 Games in Luanda, Angola, lifting the junior squad's tally to 17 medals on Monday.Gold medals were earned by Renate van Tonder (Girls' Long Jump and Hammer Throw), Velmein Hendriks (Girls' 100m and 100m Hurdles), Malesela Senona (Boys' 100m), Linford Maree (Boys' 100m Hurdles) and Kyle Blignaut (Boys' Shot Put).Three athletes achieved silver medals. Morne Brandon (Boys' Shot Put), Sinelethu Nyanda (100m T11) and Marlie Viljoen (Girls' 400m) took second place in their respective finals.Bronze medals went to Sokwakhana Zazini (Boys' 400m), Ignatius Marais (Boys' Shot Put), Carien Sander (Girls' 400m), Liza Kellerman (Girls' 800m), Mogamat Nur Peterson (Boys' 100m T11) and Regon Wilson (100m T13).