Van der Walt wins gold for SA in Angola

Versatile field events specialist Tharina van der Walt.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Versatile field events specialist Tharina van der Walt got the national junior athletics team's campaign off to a superb start on Sunday, earning gold at the AUSC Region 5 Games in Luanda, Angola.
Van der Walt won the Women's Discus Throw title, with the 16-year-old athlete launching the implement 47.18 metres to outclass her opposition at the Southern Region spectacle.
While the Track and Field competition had been scheduled to start on Monday, the organisers of the multi-sport Games brought the programme forward by one day.
08:05 (GMT+2), Tue, 13 December 2016
