Van der Walt wins gold for SA in Angola

While the Track and Field competition had been scheduled to start on Monday, the organisers of the multi-sport Games brought the programme forward by one day.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Versatile field events specialist Tharina van der Walt got the national junior athletics team's campaign off to a superb start on Sunday, earning gold at the AUSC Region 5 Games in Luanda, Angola.Van der Walt won the Women's Discus Throw title, with the 16-year-old athlete launching the implement 47.18 metres to outclass her opposition at the Southern Region spectacle.