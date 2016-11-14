Athletes braced for bombshell report

United States Anti-Doping Agency head Travis Tygart.

Tygart also views this as a conflict of interest but insists there are simple fixes to getting on top of the fight against drugs in sport.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Frustrated athletes will be watching Friday's release of the McLaren report into doping in Russia and are ready to take action if their voices are not heard, said United States Anti-Doping Agency head Travis Tygart."There is some discussion about not participating in competitions," Tygart told Reuters. "That conversation is obviously a last resort but what's clear is that the athletes voices aren't being heard by the power groups."They are absolutely watching. They are not going to stand for lack of action."Where that will ultimately lead them is up to them but their voice has to be heard and that is why you have seen them come together like never before."After a year of scandal Olympic athletes, federations and officials are braced for another bombshell with Canadian law professor Richard McLaren poised to release the second part of an investigation commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.The much anticipated report is expected to provide more details on an elaborate state-sponsored doping scheme operated by Russia at the 2014 Sochi Olympics that McLaren outlined in his original report in July that led to a partial ban of Russian athletes competing in Rio.While Wada and the International Olympic Committee engaged in finger-pointing and sniping over who was responsible for the crisis, athlete outrage reached a boiling point over what they view as inaction by both bodies.US athletes, according to report in the New York Times on Sunday, are considering boycotting February's bobsleigh and skeleton world championships set for Sochi citing concerns about doping control, personal safety and information security.It was the southern Russian resort, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics, that was at the centre of McLaren's initial report, the Sochi laboratory alleged to have manipulated tests, including the switching of urine samples through a "mouse hole" cut into a wall of the Wada-approved laboratory.US track and field athletes, meanwhile, have circulated a petition demanding Wada and the IOC accept reforms recommended by a coalition of national anti-doping agencies.Athletes groups want to see Wada operate as an independent agency and severe ties with the IOC.The anti-doping agency is currently headed by Sir Craig Reedie, a prominent IOC member, while several other IOC members sit on the Wada foundation and executive boards.