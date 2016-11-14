McColgan granted funding after appeal

Scotland's Eilish McColgan. Image: twitter.com

British Athletics has now selected 15 athletes for its Olympic podium programme, and 30 for the Olympic podium potential programme.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Scotland's Eilish McColgan has been granted National Lottery funding by British Athletics after successfully appealing against losing her subsidy.The 26-year-old, who reached the Olympic 5,000m final in Rio, has been added to the Olympic world-class performance programme (WCPP).British Athletics performance director Neil Black said she had presented a "very strong case for her inclusion"."Obviously I'm really happy that my appeal was successful," said McColgan.The Scot also had her funding cut for the 2015-16 season, and switched events from the steeplechase to 3,000m and 5,000m after breaking her ankle in January 2015."I felt I did everything I could this year after injury and hit all the necessary criteria," she said. "It's nice for that to have been recognised."I look forward to being a part of the programme and hope to continue improving in the 5,000m, which is still a new event for me, throughout the next year looking towards the London 2017 World Athletics Championships and beyond."