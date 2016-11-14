Bosman heads field for Centurion race

Charne Bosman.

“Forest Hill City is just 15 minutes’ drive from areas like Brooklyn, Kyalami, Midrand, Sunninghill and Lonehill, so it’s a great training race for all Gauteng athletes.

NATIONAL NEWS - Comrades Marathon women’s race winner Charné Bosman will get a good start to her pre-season training when she lines up for the inaugural Forest Hill City Summer Race in Centurion on Sunday.Local resident Bosman, who clinched her first Comrades title in May this year, will headline the 10km field for the latest addition to Pretoria’s road race calendar.The event, which also includes a 5km run/walk, will see club and social athletes enjoying a scenic out-and-back route through the plots and upmarket residential estates surrounding the host shopping centre.According to Forest Hill City general manager Annah Moremela, around 1 000 runners and walkers are expected to turn out for the first edition of what is envisioned to become a seasonal series, organised by Smart Vision Events and sponsored by the Billion Group.“The Summer Race will be the test run for this concept, with the idea being that we hold winter, spring and autumn editions in the future,” said Moremela.