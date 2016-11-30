Translate to: 

Sascoc bids to save Commonwealth Games hosting rights

Sascoc president, Gideon Sam.
NATIONAL NEWS - Sascoc president Gideon Sam says the sports confederation has made the necessary corrections to their Durban 2022 Commonwealth Games preparations that were required of them by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Durban is at risk of being stripped of the right to host the 2022 Games, after failing to meet the criteria set out by the CGF, regarding funding guarantees from government, the establishment of a local organizing committee, athletes venues and respective technical issues, among other things.

The city, as well as Sascoc and the Department of Sport and Recreation received an extended deadline to 30 November 2016 to implement the remedial action and resubmit their bid book to the CGF.

Durban won the rights to host the Games in September 2015, after the city of Edmonton in Canada withdrew their bid to host.

Sam says they’ve done all they can to adhere to every condition set out by the CGF and they’re confident that they will get the green light to go ahead and host.
 
