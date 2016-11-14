Translate to: 

SA win team gold at 100km world champs

SA win team gold at 100km world champs
Bongumusa Mthembu
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The South African team delivered in style on Sunday, with Bongumusa Mthembu taking second place overall as he led the squad to victory at the IAU 100km World Championships in Los Alcazares, Spain.

Mthembu completed the ultra-distance race in 6:24:05* to secure the silver medal, clocking a new national record by bettering the previous SA mark of 6:25:07 set by Bruce Fordyce in Stellenbosch in 1999.

He also became the first SA man to step on the podium at the annual event since Cornet Mathomane grabbed bronze in Torhout 1993. Mthembu, who took the lead in the latter stages of the race, was overtaken by Hideaki Yamauchi with less than 10km remaining, and the Japanese athlete took the win in 6:18:22.

Gift Kelehe finished ninth in 6:43:00 and Comrades Marathon 'down' run record holder David Gatebe was 12th in 6:44:34, with the SA squad taking gold in the team category (top three athletes to count) ahead of Japan and the United States, who ended second and third respectively.

Rufus Photo ended 19th in 6:52:43, and fellow early leader Ludwick Mamabolo was unable to finish the race.

"Congratulations to Bongumusa Mthembu on his fine performance, and to the whole team for a superb all-round effort," said Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana.

"South Africa has a rich history in ultra-distance running, and hosts some of the most popular and prestigious races in the world, so it is fitting to have our athletes competing at the highest level and carrying the national flag with pride by achieving their goals.

"We wanted to break the world record but in a competition like this one, it's never a given."
 
08:59 (GMT+2), Mon, 28 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Christmas is known as 'the time for giving'. Do you give gifts for Christmas?
I always buy gifts for my family and friends
George Herald 7%
I only buy gifts for my family
George Herald 60%
I don't give gifts, it's not what Christmas is about
George Herald 33%
Men
Women
Search
leo50fnb
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 55.
themagicmountain
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up