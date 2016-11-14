Sports boards 'not open' to BAME people - Ohuruogu

Former Olympic and world 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu.

The Labour MP for Tooting added: "It is about empowering people who are already at the top of their game and those who have finished their sporting career and want to take up a position in the boardroom."

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Barriers exist for black, Asian and minority ethnic people entering sports administration, says former Olympic and world 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu.A Sporting Equals audit found 26 of 601 board members - just over 4% - are from BAME backgrounds.Only two of 68 chairpersons or chief executives are BAME."Talking to other athletes and sportspeople, they are expressing concern that it is a world not open for them," said Briton Ohuruogu, 32."They won't be welcomed, won't be valued and it is very negative. They have gone as far as they can as athletes but they don't feel there is any more room for them to go."Shadow sports minister Rosena Allin-Khan told BBC Sport that "greater representation" was needed in boardrooms to "increase role models".