Zaripova fails 2012 Olympic drugs test

Yuliya Zaripova has been formally stripped of her gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics.

• Moldova's Cristina Iovu, who won bronze in the women's 53kg weightlifting.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Yuliya Zaripova has been formally stripped of her gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics after failing a retroactive drugs test from the Games.The 3,000m steeplechase winner from Russia had already been banned by the International Association of Athletics Federations over irregularities in her biological passport.And on Monday the International Olympic Committee revealed she had failed a test on a sample taken in 2012.She is one of 12 athletes disqualified.They were banned after samples taken at the London Olympics were retested by the IOC.In June Tunisia's Habiba Ghribi was officially presented with the Olympic and World 3,000m steeplechase gold medals stripped from Zaripova.• Russia's Andrey Demanov, who finished fourth in the men's 94kg weightlifting.• Oleksandr Drygol of Ukraine, who finished 34th in the men's hammer.