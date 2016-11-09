Wada urges Russia to admit state doping

World Anti-Doping Agency Logo

Sir Craig Reedie, who has been re-elected as Wada president for a second three-year term, said he was confident Wada was "making progress" with Russia.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - World Anti-Doping Agency officials have urged Russia to admit to state-sponsored doping in a bid to regain the rest of the sporting world's trust.Former Russian sports minister Vitaly Smirnov, head of Russia's anti-doping commission, said it has never conducted a state-sponsored doping programme.Wada pushed for a complete ban on Russian athletes from the Rio Olympics.The International Olympic Committee decided instead to leave the decision to individual sports federations.It came after an independent report found evidence of widespread state-sponsored doping in Russia in the lead up to the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014.At Sunday's foundation board meeting in Glasgow, Wada announced that the second part of the independent report, compiled by Professor Richard McLaren, is to be released on 9 December.