'Russia's doping clean-up complete'

Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov. Image: twitter.com

Russia’s doping laboratory is currently suspended after the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) was declared non-compliant with tests now being conducted by independent foreign testers working for Wada.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Russia’s top Olympic official said his country has cleaned up its sports doping problem and should be allowed to return to all international competitions.Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov told the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly on Wednesday that Russia had introduced a range of strict new rules to combat the use of drugs in sport after evidence of state-sponsored doping saw Russia's track-and-field Olympics team and entire Paralympics squad banned from the Rio Games.Although Moscow has denied any state-run doping programs, Zhukov said the overhaul included legislation to jail coaches who force athletes to cheat as well as prison terms for any sports officials involved in doping.Anti-doping legislation was passed by parliament earlier this month and adopted by the Senate on Wednesday, according to Russian media reports, but still requires President Vladimir Putin's signature.However Zhukov said dozens of offenders had already been punished and weeded out of a system which he said was now fully independent and in full compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).“Our steps and actions are systemic and consistent and being implemented today at all levels,” Zhukov told the assembly.“We’re doing all our best to provide full co-ordination and co-operation with all international sport anti-doping agencies and commissions.”