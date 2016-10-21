Van Niekerk, Ayana up for IAAF awards

Gold medallists Wayde van Niekerk. Image: twitter.com

Poland’s Wlodarczyk broke the women’s hammer throw record in Rio to claim her second Olympic gold medal in the event.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk and Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana on Wednesday made the list of top three finalists for the men’s and women’s IAAF World Athlete of the Year awards.Van Niekerk is joined on the list by Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt as well as Britain’s middle/long distance runner Mo Farah.Ayana will go up against Elaine Thompson of Jamaica and Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland.Van Niekerk made history when he smashed Michael Johnson’s 17-year-old 400m record at the Rio Olympic Games – from lane eight.Bolt, meanwhile, claimed the ‘Triple Treble’ as he won Olympic gold in the men’s 100, 200m and 4x100m relay for the third time. Farah claimed the ‘Double Double’ – Olympic gold in the men’s 50 00m and 10 000m for a second time.Ayana obliterated the women’s 10 000m record in Rio to win gold while she settled for bronze in the 5 000m.Thompson did the sprint double in Rio, winning gold in the women’s 100m and 200m. She also claimed silver in the women’s 4x100m relay.