SA prepare for World 100km in Spain

David Gatebe. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEW - Athletics South Africa has assembled five of the best Ultra distance runners to participate at the World 100km championships in Spain where they will be chasing for a world record on 27 November 2016.

The team, which is in their second week of preparations, are hard at work at Dullstroom, Mpumalanga for high altitude training as part of their four weeks camp.

“We believe that the team which we have selected has the ability to break the team world record and bring the crown home,” said Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa.

“Dullstroom is the perfect place for high altitude training and has been used by many athletes to prepare for international competition.

“It is a pity that at this stage we are able to send a male team only, but we hope as we move forward ASA will in future have the necessary funding to enable us to have a female team as well.”

SA TEAM

1. Gift Kelehe - Comrades winner 2015
2. David Gatebe - Comrades winner 2016
3. Ludwick Mamabolo - Comrades winner 2014
4. Bongumusa Mthembu - Comrades third place 2016
5. Rufus Photo - Comrades fifth place 2016.

Coaches: John Harmlett and Enoch Skhosana. Team leader: George Lamb.

The team will depart on the 24 November.
 
10:06 (GMT+2), Wed, 09 November 2016
