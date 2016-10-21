Toovey top female athlete at Slanghoek Triathlon

Mellusca Toovey, from a local training school for multi-sport athletes, took the title of top female athlete at last weekend's annual Slanghoek Triathlon in the Worcester Valley.

GEORGE NEWS - Mellusca Toovey, an athlete from the Kennedy Project - a local training school for multi-sport athletes - took the title of top female athlete at last weekend's annual Slanghoek Triathlon in the Worcester Valley.

This triathlon is a perennial favourite on the sporting calendar and regularly hosts South African and Olympic champion triathletes from around the country.

The Slanghoek MTB short event consisted of a 650m swim, a 12km MTB and 5km trail run and Mellusca won in a time of 1:24:35.

The long road event on Sunday 23 October included a 1.3km swim, a 43km bike and 10km trail run in which Mellusca again took top honours in a time of 2:26:40.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'