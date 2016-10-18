Van Niekerk & Semenya in line for top IAAF award

World champion Wayde van Niekerk. Photo: Roger Sedres

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - South African athletes Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk have both been shortlisted for the IAAF World Athlete of the Year award.Semenya won gold in the 800m at the Olympic Games earlier this year. Van Niekerk did the same in the 400m while in the process breaking Michael Johnson’s 17-year-old world record in Rio.The IAAF Awards night will be in Monaco on 2 December 2016. The list of nominees was selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising of representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF.The votes will be cast by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF's social media platforms. The IAAF Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the IAAF Family's votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.Voting closes on 1 November. At the conclusion of the voting process, three men and three women finalists will be announced by the IAAF.The nominees for 2016 World Athlete of the Year are:MenUsain Bolt (JAM)Thiago Braz da Silva (BRA)Ashton Eaton (USA)Mo Farah (GBR)Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)Conselsus Kipruto (KEN)Omar McLeod (JAM)David Rudisha (KEN)Christian Taylor (USA)WomenAlmaz Ayana (ETH)Ruth Beitia (ESP)Vivian Cheruiyot (KEN)Kendra Harrison (USA)Caterine Ibarguen (COL)Ruth Jebet (BRN)Sandra Perkovic (CRO)Elaine Thompson (JAM)