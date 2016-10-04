Injury fear behind Ennis-Hill retirement

Jessica Ennis-Hill. Image: twitter.com

The 2009 and 2015 world champion, who had her first child, Reggie, in 2014, missed out on retaining her Olympic title in Rio by 35 points to Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam in August.

Ennis-Hill said immediately afterwards that she would not rush a decision over ending her career.



"Doing the heptathlon, you've got to be 100% motivated; you have to want to do the training or you're not going to get anywhere with it," she told BBC Sport.



"The past couple of years, I've struggled with injuries and Achilles problems. I'd have sessions that would go really well but then I'd be injured for a few days later.



"Do I say 'I'm in a really nice position here, I've achieved what I wanted to achieve and more' and do I walk away feeling really happy and satisfied?



"That's what I wanted to do."

