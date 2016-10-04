Translate to: 

Van Zyl seals Spar Grand Prix Series

Van Zyl seals Spar Grand Prix Series
Irvette van Zyl. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - Irvette van Zyl of the Nebank Running Club employed an aggressive approach to win the Spar Women’s 10km in Johannesburg, allowing her to seal the series win.

It is the first time since 2012 that an athlete has been able to duplicate René Kalmer’s feat of winning four of the five Spar Women’s races. Van Zyl’s dominance led to her winning the Spar Grand Prix Series for a second time.

She was victorious in Cape Town, Port Elizabeth and Durban, allowing her to secure the series in Joburg. Unfortunately she could not race in Pretoria due to an injury.

She certainly caught everybody off guard when she attacked within the first kilometre to take the lead. Once in front there was no stopping her. She increased her lead stride by stride to win in 34:58. Mapaseka Makhanya crossed the line in second place, 48 seconds adrift, followed by Rutendo Nyahora (Van Zyl’s teammate) a further 14 seconds later.

In the build-up to the race Van Zyl was certainly not brimming with confidence. In fact she was quite doubtful about how she might perform as she was not sure whether she had fully recovered from the stress fracture that forced her to withdraw from the Olympic Marathon in Rio.

“When we lined up at the start I decided that I was going to run my own race and what will be, will be. I gained quite a lot of confidence when I raced up the first hill and I could hear the laboured breathing of some of the other athletes behind me. The goal I set myself was to try and run a time faster than 35 minutes, as it would mean that I would gain extra bonus points that would help to clinch the Grand Prix Series.”

According to Van Zyl there was only one stage during the race where she doubted her aggressive tactics for a moment or two.
 
08:50 (GMT+2), Tue, 11 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The legal drinking age could possibly be raised from 18 to 21. Do you think this will have any effect on underage drinking?
Yes
George Herald 11%
No
George Herald 87%
It doesn't affect me
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
passievol084
I'm a 40 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 45.
dave1002
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 42 and 58.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up