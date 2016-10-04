Barber escapes ban for cocaine

Shawn Barber.

"I am happy to have this behind me so that I can move on with my career with a free conscience," Barber said in a statement released via Athletics Canada.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - World pole vault champion Shawn Barber was allowed to compete at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics despite testing positive for cocaine shortly before the games after a one-night stand with a woman he met online, it emerged on Thursday.In a ruling made public nearly two months after the case was heard, the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada (SDRCC) said Canadian star Barber escaped a ban after arguing that the cocaine entered his system after a hotel sex session he arranged via Craigslist.