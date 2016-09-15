Two-year doping ban for US sprinter

United States sprinter Trell Kimmons.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - United States sprinter Trell Kimmons has been suspended for two years after testing positive for a banned stimulant, the United States Anti-Doping Agency said on Tuesday.
Kimmons, a member of the USA's 2012 Olympics 4x100m relay team which was stripped of its medal because of Tyson Gay's dope test, failed a drug test at the US Track and Field Indoor Championships in Portland, Oregon, in March.
A USADA statement said Kimmons tested positive for the banned stimulant 1,3-dimethylbutylamine.
USADA said Kimmons, who ingested the substance through a supplement, had accepted a two-year suspension which started from April 14.
All of the sprinter's competitive results obtained on and after March 12, the date of his test, had been invalidated.
Kimmons, from Coldwater, Mississippi, first rose to prominence at the 2004 World Junior Athletics Championships, where he was a member of the US 4x100 relay team which set a junior world record.
