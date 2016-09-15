Two-year doping ban for US sprinter

United States sprinter Trell Kimmons.

Kimmons, from Coldwater, Mississippi, first rose to prominence at the 2004 World Junior Athletics Championships, where he was a member of the US 4x100 relay team which set a junior world record.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - United States sprinter Trell Kimmons has been suspended for two years after testing positive for a banned stimulant, the United States Anti-Doping Agency said on Tuesday.Kimmons, a member of the USA's 2012 Olympics 4x100m relay team which was stripped of its medal because of Tyson Gay's dope test, failed a drug test at the US Track and Field Indoor Championships in Portland, Oregon, in March.A USADA statement said Kimmons tested positive for the banned stimulant 1,3-dimethylbutylamine.USADA said Kimmons, who ingested the substance through a supplement, had accepted a two-year suspension which started from April 14.All of the sprinter's competitive results obtained on and after March 12, the date of his test, had been invalidated.