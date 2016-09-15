Two more medals for SA Paralympic team

Visually-impaired sprinter Jonathan Ntutu. Image: twitter.com

With three days of competition remaining at the multisport spectacle, Team SA had bagged a total of 13 medals, including five gold, four silver and four bronze.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Another two medals were added to the nation’s haul on Thursday.Team SA continued to gain momentum after eight days of competition at the Rio Paralympics as visually-impaired sprinter Jonathan Ntutu raced to silver in the 100m T12 final in 11.09, taking second place behind Leinier Pineda of Cuba, who won gold in 10.97.Dyan Buis, meanwhile, made up for his disappointment earlier in the week when he narrowly missed out on a medal in the 100m dash, grabbing bronze in the long jump T38 final.Buys produced a best leap of 6.58m, with Jianwen Hu of China snatching gold (6.64m) after a hard-fought contest.In other track and field events, Chenelle van Zyl ended fourth in the F35 shot put final with a best heave of 8.49m, and 14-year-old Ntando Mahlangu, who earned 200m silver last week, finished fifth in the 100m T42 final in 12.57.Anrune Liebenberg, who pocketed 400m silver earlier at the Games, finished second in her 200m T45/46/47 heat in 26.63 to book her place in Friday’s final.Elsewhere, in the pool, Hendri Herbst settled for fourth place in the 100m freestyle S11 final in 59.71, touching the wall 0.08 behind Japanese bronze medallist Keiichi Kimura.