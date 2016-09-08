Translate to: 

‘When I see my name with the world record next to it‚ I think that is not me’

‘When I see my name with the world record next to it‚ I think that is not me’
Wayde van Niekerk.
NATIONAL NEWS - Wayde van Niekerk’s lips curled into a shy smile as he watched a video of himself take his place in outside lane eight in the final of the 400m at the Olympic Games in Rio last month.

A gathered crowd of onlookers at a media event held in Midrand to welcome Van Niekerk back home to SA burst into spontaneous applause when the 24-year-old athlete obliterated Michael Johnson’s 17-year-old 400m world record and won gold in devastating fashion at the Rio Games.

The South African crossed the finish line in a breathtaking 43:03 seconds — Johnson’s old mark was 43:18 seconds — ahead of silver medalist Kirani James and bronze medalist LaShawn Merritt.

The race may have taken place almost a month ago but those breathtaking images still sent chills down the spine‚ even to Van Niekerk himself.

The appreciative crowd of onlookers understood that they were in the presence of greatness and let Van Niekerk know exactly how they felt about him when he eventually took to the podium to address them.

They cheered wildly and if there was ever any doubt that life will never be the same again for Van Niekerk‚ that crowded auditorium in Midrand laid that flickering moment of uncertainty to rest.

Van Niekerk said breaking the world record took a while to sink in and it wasn’t until moments after crossing the finish line that he finally allowed himself to take a peak at the scoreboard.

His name and his 43:03 seconds world record mark flashed back at him‚ but he still could not believe it.

‘‘Obviously I went on my knees (after the race) and thanked the Lord for the opportunity……..in the back of my mind I saw the (world record on the scoreboard) but you can’t really accept it yet‚” he said.

‘‘It does not make sense to you‚ I was just happy that I got the gold medal.”

Van Niekerk said there are days when he does not believe what he achieved on that famous night on August 15 in Rio and when he sees his name listed next to the world record at athletics events‚ he momentarily forgets he is the Van Niekerk the record books are referring to.

“The world record still does not sink in. I mean I have watched a few Diamond League races after the Olympics and I see my name (at the bottom of the screen) with the world record but I always think that is not me.”
 
08:26 (GMT+2), Thu, 08 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the new George will have a positive effect on the growth and development of George?
Yes
George Herald 66%
No
George Herald 10%
I'm not sure
George Herald 24%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
JFRoss77
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 41.
Maitland
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up