African supremo wants nationality review

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Rules governing African athletes who controversially transfer allegiance to other countries need a full review, the continent's track and field supremo said on Tuesday."Rules on nationality changes must be reviewed," said Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, head of the African athletics federation which is meeting in the Senegalese capital."What's happening in international competitions is troubling everyone."There have been a host of east African middle-distance athletes competing for other countries, many in the Gulf, but also Turkey and even the United States. Morocco and Nigeria-born athletes are also seen to be running for other countries.Turkey performed strongly at July's European Championship in Amsterdam, finishing fourth, but nine of the country's 12 medals were won by foreigners, featuring mainly Kenyans, but also including a gold for a Cuban transfer, and sprint silvers for a Jamaican and an Azeri.The most recent stand-out example of an African achieving success under a different flag is Kenyan Ruth Jebet.Jebet won Bahrain's first every Olympic medal when she claimed gold in the women's 3 000m steeplechase at the Rio Games, and then went on to set a new world record at the Diamond League meet in Paris."We want to make stricter the rules on transfers of allegiance," IAAF president Sebastian Coe said at the time, with Jebet explaining that she quit Kenya five years ago for "animal health" studies.